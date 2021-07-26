Pandemic shadowing Shawnee Co. budget moves

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners began the preliminary decision-making process for county departments’ budgets Monday.

The first of four scheduled discussions included making revisions to requests from departments’ 2022 budgets over the last few weeks.

Things can still change until the budget is officially approved.

“We can see how much this is going to change the tax levy, what projects the departments can fund, what they are going to be able to set as their priorities for 2022,” Commissioner Kevin Cook explained.

“It’s awkward and uncomfortable because it is a starting point and you really don’t have the full picture.”

One wild card is how money from the American Rescue Plan might be used instead of county dollars.

This was the case with the District Attorney’s Office.

Commissioners approved the office’s flat budget instead of the DA’s request for three new positions.

“I need these three positions to help me through this backlog,” District Attorney Mike Kagay told commissioners.

“Most pressing is the 55 pending homicides and 60 sex offense cases, all of which require an incredible amount of effort and manpower to do correctly.”

The pandemic’s overall impact also is part of the picture.

“I think what we’re trying to do right now is making up for the increased cost and decreased revenue from the past year,” Commissioner Aaron Mays said.

“Particularly with our courts, I don’t know that we’re trying to budget for covid things but we’re certainly trying to make up for last year.”

In spite of making cuts and delaying some decisions commissioners feel they’re united in wanting Shawnee County to operate.

“I don’t think we’re too far off, everyone’s got different priorities and we can come together on most things and where we don’t we can compromise,” Mays said.

“I think this is an opportunity to get a number on the page this is not the day for arguing this is just to see where we’re at generally,” added Cook.

Commissioners hope to get additional information on what might qualify for American Rescue Plan funding.

