One person taken to hospital in critical condition after car crash in Riley Co.

One person was transported to Ascension Via Christi in critical condition after a car crash...
One person was transported to Ascension Via Christi in critical condition after a car crash near Randolph this morning. (Photos courtesy Peter Nyblom/KMAN.)(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to Ascension Via Christi in critical condition after a car crash in Riley County this morning.

According to news radio KMAN, it posted on their Facebook page saying Riley County reported a car crash near Randolph around 11 A.M.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 77 and Green Randolph. The area was closed during the crash and then later reopened.

KMAN says the Kansas Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

