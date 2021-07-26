Advertisement

One arrested after police chase in North Topeka

One person was arrested following a short police chase early Monday in North Topeka,...
One person was arrested following a short police chase early Monday in North Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested following a short police chase early Monday in North Topeka, authorities said.

The chase ended around 4 a.m. at Fairchild and N. Kansas Avenue.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies took the vehicle’s driver into custody at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
One person dead after Saturday car accident in SE Topeka
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
This sits outside a Frito-Lay facility in Topeka, Kansas where hundreds of workers are walking...
Union accepts Frito Lay contract offer, ending strike
Authorities confirm one person is dead after a motorcycle accident near Lake Shawnee (7/23/21)
1 dead, 2 uninjured in motorcycle crash near Lake Shawnee
fire
Topeka Fire Department investigating Sunday morning apartment fire

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Heavy in some areas
Seasonal today
Former Kansas State athlete Denzel Goolsby opened up "Goolsby's," a bar with an unique...
From the field to the business: Denzel Goolsby finds success away from sports
Denzel Goolsby finds success off the field