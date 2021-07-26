One arrested after police chase in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested following a short police chase early Monday in North Topeka, authorities said.

The chase ended around 4 a.m. at Fairchild and N. Kansas Avenue.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies took the vehicle’s driver into custody at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

