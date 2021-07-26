Monday forecast: Seasonal today, extreme heat build through the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a break from the heat yesterday and some much needed rain in some areas as well, temperatures are going to be heating back up this week.

Today will be the coolest day of the week (although Friday has the potential to be very similar) before temperatures heat up Tuesday through Thursday with a heat advisory in effect where heat indices will at least be 105°.

The biggest uncertainty through mid-week is cloud cover. Will there be clouds that develop due to daytime heating like last week or will it stay sunny? Regardless it won’t have much effect on temperatures.

For the second half of the 8 day the uncertainty is the timing and how widespread rain chances will be. Will keep the forecast consistent from the weekend on keeping the chances Thursday night and Saturday night but there also may be a chance of storms Friday night and Sunday night as well. Bottom line a lot of the storm chances will occur at night which unfortunately won’t help with keeping it cool during the day.

Today: Patchy morning fog possible otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds SE/E 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance of storms this afternoon in central KS that may clip the western portion of the WIBW viewing area so will keep an eye on that through the day.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds become light to calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days with highs ranging from 97-103 and heat indices ranging from 103-108 for most spots. If you’re wondering about any relief from wind, the winds may be stronger out toward central KS but only up to 15 mph, most spots will be around 10 mph or less.

There will be a brief cool down Friday to more seasonal highs before heating back up Saturday. Then there are indications of cooler temperatures Sunday and Monday to begin August.

Taking Action:

Watch out for patchy fog this morning

Heat remains the main concern: While some days will be cooler than others, it doesn’t mean it will be cool. You should take everyday seriously by staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water, limiting your outdoor exposure and listening to your body.

While there is a very small chance for a storm to develop this afternoon, the better rain chances won’t come until the end of the work week so if you need to mow your lawn after this weekend’s rain, today’s the day to do it since it will be the ‘coolest’.



