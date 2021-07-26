Man arrested in stabbing in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested in a Sunday night stabbing that seriously injured another man in the Oakland area of northeast Topeka.

The arrested man was identified as Bobby L. Cott, 35, of Topeka.

Following his arrest, Cott was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated battery.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said officers were sent around 9 p.m. to the 700 block of N.E. Twiss on a report of a stabbing.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man suffering from serious injuries. The man was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital for treatment of his injuries.

While additional officers were responding to the scene, witnesses described the vehicle that was driven by the suspect.

A vehicle matching the description was located and stopped, and a passenger -- later identified as Cott -- was taken into custody, Spiker said.

Cott and the victim are known to each other, Spiker said.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

