Lawrence Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew places fourth in 100m breaststroke

TOKYO, Japan (WIBW) - Michael Andrew just barely missed a podium appearance in Tokyo. The Lawrence based swimmer finished fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Olympics.

Andrew’s time of 58.84 was just a few hundredths of a second behind the third place finisher.

Andrew moved to Lawrence, Kansas in 2011 and has been training to be a world-class swimmer ever since. This is the first Olympics that the 22-year-old has been able to perform in.

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty was the winner of the event with a time of 57.37.

Back-to-back golds for Great Britain's Adam Peaty in the men's 100m breaststroke! #TokyoOlympics



