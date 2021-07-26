Lawrence Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew places fourth in 100m breaststroke
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO, Japan (WIBW) - Michael Andrew just barely missed a podium appearance in Tokyo. The Lawrence based swimmer finished fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Olympics.
Andrew’s time of 58.84 was just a few hundredths of a second behind the third place finisher.
Andrew moved to Lawrence, Kansas in 2011 and has been training to be a world-class swimmer ever since. This is the first Olympics that the 22-year-old has been able to perform in.
Great Britain’s Adam Peaty was the winner of the event with a time of 57.37.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.