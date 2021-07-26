KDOT gives tips after seeing seven fatalities in one weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -“We should be horrified that there are 400 fatalities in the state of Kansas and everyone needs to do their part to reduce that number,” said Chris Bortz.

Kansas saw seven people lose their lives on the state’s roads in just three days.

13 NEWS spoke with the Kansas Department of Transportation to see how people can bring that number to a halt.

“The first thing you want to make sure is you and everyone in the vehicle should always have your seatbelts on you have the best chance of surviving the crash if you have your seatbelt on,” he said.

But even if a seatbelt is buckled, that is not enough.

“Never ever get behind the wheel if you are impaired, impaired driving is about 25% of our fatalities every year and those are just decisions people can make every day to make it to their destination safer,” Bortz said.

Car accidents can happen to anyone, anywhere, in any way.

“This weekend was kind of interesting we saw a bit of everything but it kinds of goes with the randomness of the fatalities and many many counties experience fatalities crashes last year so once again it can be from impaired driving or maybe someone was going too fast for conditions also we had one that was going the wrong way on the interstate it’s just random so last time when you get in your vehicle do everything you can to protect yourself to get home safe,” he said.

