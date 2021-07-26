Advertisement

K-State AD, president comment on latest Big 12 developments

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Bowling Green in Manhattan, Kan. _ In the midst of another rout to begin Chris Klieman's tenure as the Kansas State coach, athletic director Gene Taylor announced more than $100 million in renovations to the football stadium and other facilities. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State has responded to Texas and Oklahoma’s announcement they will not renew an agreement that binds the league’s members through 2025.

K-State Gene Taylor and President Richard Myers wrote: “With the recent announcement of two of our institutions electing to depart the conference following the 2024-25 season, Kansas State University and the additional seven members of the Big 12 Conference are eager to collaborate and position ourselves for continued success. We have terrific leadership at the conference, university and state board of regent levels, and our fans should know that every effort is being made to put Kansas State and the Big 12 Conference in the best position moving forward.”

The Longhorns and Sooners released the joint statement Monday as the schools reportedly prepare a departure from the Big 12 to the SEC.

“The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements,” the statement read. “However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
One person dead after Saturday car accident in SE Topeka
Austin D. Reisinger, 22, of Topeka, was arrested after he fled on foot from officers following...
One arrested following traffic stop, foot chase in North Topeka
Cesar Roberto Carreto-Orozco
Driver faces charges after passenger dies in Saturday morning crash
At least six people were killed in crashes over a two-day period on Kansas highways,...
Six fatalities reported in two-day period on Kansas highways
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert speaks during...
Report: Wyatt Hubert to miss rookie season with torn pec
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
Former Kansas State athlete Denzel Goolsby opened up "Goolsby's," a bar with an unique...
From the field to the business: Denzel Goolsby finds success away from sports
Denzel Goolsby finds success off the field