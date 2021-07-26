K-State AD, president comment on latest Big 12 developments

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State has responded to Texas and Oklahoma’s announcement they will not renew an agreement that binds the league’s members through 2025.

K-State Gene Taylor and President Richard Myers wrote: “With the recent announcement of two of our institutions electing to depart the conference following the 2024-25 season, Kansas State University and the additional seven members of the Big 12 Conference are eager to collaborate and position ourselves for continued success. We have terrific leadership at the conference, university and state board of regent levels, and our fans should know that every effort is being made to put Kansas State and the Big 12 Conference in the best position moving forward.”

The Longhorns and Sooners released the joint statement Monday as the schools reportedly prepare a departure from the Big 12 to the SEC.

“The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements,” the statement read. “However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.

