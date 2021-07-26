Indoor simulated golf facility coming to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’ve ever wanted to play a round of golf no matter what the weather is like outside, a new Topeka business has just what you’re looking for.

The game of golf can be seen as a professional sport or a stress relieving hobby, but for some the season just isn’t long enough.

“The problem I wanted to fix is not starting over in the spring,” said Matt Vaderpool, co-owner of 8 Iron Therapy.

Matt Vanderpool had an idea to help others golfers like himself work on their golf game throughout the year.

“I told my wife what if there was a way we could bring in like a 24 hour fitness where you just play golf,” said Vanderpool.

“I came up with the concept, did my research, and there’s a handful of models that I went out and looked at and really picked and choose what I wanted this business to be.”

He and his wife decided to get into the simulated golf business.

“During the summer I would tell my wife that I needed some eight iron therapy as an inside joke and therapy to me was a bucket of balls and an eight iron”

Their new facility, 8 Iron Therapy, officially opens in Topeka next month.

“We have three simulator bays and within the simulator bays you can work on your game.

“We have the technology to see all of your stats, from trajectory, to ball speed, club hit speed, and with the software we use we can play over a hundred courses.”

While the system can help golfers lower their score it can also be for anyone looking for some therapy.

“If you’re a novice to a beginner or a pro, I think with the technology you can get a lot of stats but stats aside it’s just a lot of fun”

Eight Iron Therapy is set to officially open on Saturday August 21st.

It will be located at 2841 Croco Rd.

