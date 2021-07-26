Advertisement

Fire destroys vacant house Sunday night in Lyon County

A Sunday night fire that destroyed a vacant house west of Emporia is under investigation.
A Sunday night fire that destroyed a vacant house west of Emporia is under investigation.(123RF)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sunday night fire that destroyed a vacant house west of Emporia is under investigation.

KVOE says Lyon County sheriff’s deputies, along with Emporia’s rural fire unit and the Americus Fire Department were sent around 8:20 p.m. Sunday to 687 Road 170 on a report of a house fire.

Upon their arrival, crews found a house that was fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities said nobody was living at the house.

No injuries were reported.

KVOE said Lyon County sheriff’s deputies weren’t saying whether the fire was suspicious.

However, the radio station reports that the house fire occurred at the same address where deputies responded to an arson call involving a burned-out pickup truck this past Wednesday.

No suspects have been identified in the arson call from this past Wednesday. Lyon County sheriff’s officials are working with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation in that case.

Anyone with information may call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
One person dead after Saturday car accident in SE Topeka
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
This sits outside a Frito-Lay facility in Topeka, Kansas where hundreds of workers are walking...
Union accepts Frito Lay contract offer, ending strike
Authorities confirm one person is dead after a motorcycle accident near Lake Shawnee (7/23/21)
1 dead, 2 uninjured in motorcycle crash near Lake Shawnee
fire
Topeka Fire Department investigating Sunday morning apartment fire

Latest News

Cesar Roberto Carreto-Orozco
Driver faces charges after passenger dies in Saturday morning crash
A Manhattan man was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Geary...
Driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel in Geary County crash
Secretary of State Kris Kobach spoke to the media during a news conference at the Topeka...
Area county sheriffs’ endorse Kobach for KS Attorney General
Work continues on moving Evergy’s headquarters in Emporia to a new location, according to KVOE...
Evergy planning to relocate headquarters in Emporia