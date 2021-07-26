Fire destroys vacant house Sunday night in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sunday night fire that destroyed a vacant house west of Emporia is under investigation.

KVOE says Lyon County sheriff’s deputies, along with Emporia’s rural fire unit and the Americus Fire Department were sent around 8:20 p.m. Sunday to 687 Road 170 on a report of a house fire.

Upon their arrival, crews found a house that was fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities said nobody was living at the house.

No injuries were reported.

KVOE said Lyon County sheriff’s deputies weren’t saying whether the fire was suspicious.

However, the radio station reports that the house fire occurred at the same address where deputies responded to an arson call involving a burned-out pickup truck this past Wednesday.

No suspects have been identified in the arson call from this past Wednesday. Lyon County sheriff’s officials are working with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation in that case.

Anyone with information may call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

