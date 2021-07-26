From the field to the business: Denzel Goolsby finds success away from sports

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Denzel’s first name became known first on the field.

“If you’re playing safety, you’re analyzing the offense,” Denzel Goolsby, former Kansas State football player, said. “You’re seeing what formation they come out in and you’re picking up their tendencies throughout the week.”

His last name is popular outside the white lines.

“It’s the same thing in business,” Goolsby said. “You’re looking at the areas that you can get better. You’ve got to sometimes just step back and see how everything ties together before you can really execute.”

This is his new playing field. Goolsby’s. A new restaurant and bar in Manhattan.

“I don’t know if it still has set in that we’ve launched something like this.” Goolsby said.

The idea originated in his final year in college. Denzel and his business partner Andy Suber, created this vision of a place to bring families to Aggieville.

“People are wired to connect with each other.” Goolsby said. “For us, it was how can we create this dynamic?”

“And so being able to do that and to make something that is unique, but also really allows them to do what already feels natural in connecting with people and engaging with people.” Goolsby said.

That dream materialized into bowling, golf, and brews all in the same location.

“It’s been awesome seeing it all come together, but I don’t want to say that we’ve arrived or that it’s fully at its fruition.” Goolsby said. “I’d rather look a little bit forward and see how can we continue to make people happy and continue to try to go above and beyond.”

Denzel’s seamlessly transitioned to life outside of the game, an area where most athletes struggle.

“Regardless how much you enjoy that sport, there’s going to be a day where it stops,” Goolsby said. ”You have to look at well what am I really passionate about and what do I want to do and who are the type of people that I want to be around after this is all done. For me, being able to allign myself with that mentality and those types of people, was everything. So that when I did step away from the game, it didn’t just feel like I was jumping off the deep end.”

He doesn’t play ball anymore, but his goal has never changed.

“People ask me what motivates me and I just want to win and whatever that looks like.” Goolsby said.

