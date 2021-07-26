Evergy planning to relocate headquarters in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work continues to move Evergy’s headquarters in Emporia to a new location, according to KVOE Radio.

At present, Evergy’s facility in Emporia is located at 220 Mechanic.

Its new location will be in the 600 block of Road 180, KVOE says.

Evergy district manager Rolland Trahoon II says the current facility was built in the early 1970s.

Trahoon said the age of the building, coupled with the technology and equipment advancements, have resulted in the need for a new location.

Trahoon tells KVOE that architectural work is scheduled to be completed in the next few months with ground being broken on the new facility by October, weather permitting.

KVOE says Evergy has submitted an application for annexing a 20-acre parcel of land in the 600 block of Road 180 as part of the relocation.

Lyon County Commissioners tabled the item during their weekly action session, KVOE said. The commission plans to reconsider the request during their session Thursday morning.

