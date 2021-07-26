Driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel in Geary County crash

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was injured in a Geary County crash after he fell asleep at the wheel was taken to an area hospital Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:11 a.m. Sunday on K-57 highway, about a mile northwest of Junction City.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, a silver 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck was eastbound on K-57 highway when the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The pickup truck then left the roadway to the right.

The driver, identified as Logan L. DuPont, of Manhattan, was transported to Geary Community Hospital in Junction City by ambulance.

The pickup truck didn’t sustain any visible damage besides the airbags being deployed, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.