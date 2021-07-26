Driver faces charges after passenger dies in Saturday morning crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver faces charges after his passenger died in a Saturday morning crash in southeast Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department was called to the crash at the intersection of SE 29th and Adams St. around 3:30 a.m.

Officers found the vehicle’s passenger, Erasmo Ramirez Soto, 37, of Topeka suffering from serious injuries and attempted life-saving measures. He was pronounced dead at the scene by AMR.

The driver, Cesar Carreto-Orozco, 39, of Topeka was found near the crash scene. Police said he was not injured.

The investigation led police to arrest Carreto-Orozco. He was booked on charges of involuntary manslaughter; while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, improper driving on a laned roadway, and operate a motor vehicle without a valid license.

