Big 12 meets with Texas and OU over conference realignment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 Conference Executive Committee held a meeting with Presidents from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to discuss proposals to “strengthen the conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT.”

The executive committee consisted of commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the Big 12 Board of Directors, and university presidents from Texas Tech and Baylor. The met Sunday afternoon via videoconference with University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and University of Texas President Jay Hartzell.

“The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby stated. “I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”

Rumors have circulated college sports about Texas and Oklahoma’s desires to leave the Big 12 Conference. Reports say the two institutions wanted to leave for the SEC. No formal invitation has been presented from the SEC to either institutions.

