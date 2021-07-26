Advertisement

Authorities looking for a stolen camper for almost over a month in Pottawatomie Co.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a stolen camper that has been missing for almost a month in Pottawatomie Co.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a stolen camper that has been missing for almost a month in Pottawatomie Co.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of Legion Drive, St. George for a past theft of a camper on Tuesday, July 20th.

The camper was stolen sometime between June 25, 2021, and July 20, 2021.

The camper is described as a 2010 Salem 27-foot bumper pull camper, two-tone white and grey in color with the word SALEM across the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Darrin Stewart at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip at the crime-stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com

