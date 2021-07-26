Area county sheriffs’ endorse Kobach for KS Attorney General

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several area county sheriffs’ have come out in support of republican Kris Kobach in his run to become the state’s next Attorney General.

Kobach said the sheriffs note violent crime in the U.S. has surged by 3% in 2020 and murders jumped by 25% and he relates it to the demand by Democrats to defund the police.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said, “Kris Kobach is a trusted conservative who will back the blue and protect the Constitution. His experience fighting the ACLU in court shows that he isn’t afraid to take on extreme leftists to defend our constitutional rights. He is the law and order candidate in this race, and I offer Kris Kobach my full endorsement.”

He received endorsements from ten of Kansas’ county sheriffs:

Brian Hill, Shawnee County Sheriff

Bill Carr, Ford County Sheriff

Kris Casper, Wichita County Sheriff

Andy Dedeke, Leavenworth County Sheriff

Kevin Friend, Linn County Sheriff

Scott King, Pawnee County Sheriff

John Merchant, Brown County Sheriff

Brandon Mitchell, Ness County Sheriff

Tim Morse, Jackson County Sheriff

Vernon Valentine, Anderson County Sheriff

Kobach said, “Law enforcement protects our property and our families, and I will always have their backs. I am honored by the trust Kansas sheriffs have in me, and I am grateful for their support.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.