Topeka Fire Department investigating Sunday morning apartment fire

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is investigating the cause of an overnight apartment fire.

Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said crews were called to a structure fire at 1205 SW Polk just after 2:00 am Sunday.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the three-story building

According to Harrison, the fire started in the living room of one of the apartments and it did not spread to any other nearby buildings.

Two men were rescued from separate apartments.

Investigators could not yet determine the cause of the fire and was pending further investigation.

The estimated cost of damages is about $100,000 with $80,000 in structural damage and $20,000 in contents loss.

Working smoke detectors were found in the building the fire started.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

