The Shawnee County Fair crowns 4H King and Queen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 4H stands for head, heart, hands, and health., and the king and queen would describe this organization as life-changing.

“When I first joined 4H I joined rabbit club so I was showing rabbits for 11 years and I’ve been in 4H for 11 years so I just joined all these clubs because they would help my leadership and I learned how to speak in front of a large group of people and to be a leader in my community and to boost 4H for all of the younger kids,” said Queen Anna Magill.

“I’ve been in 4H for as long as I can remember and my parents got me in it and at the beginning, it was just going to the meetings and hanging out with my friends and play games and that’s about all it was but as I progressed I learned more things and I learned new life skills whether that be physical world or in a classroom or in a job interview,” said King Timothy Biggs.

Anna says, the king and queen don’t just receive a crown or a sash, but they are also receiving a bouquet of opportunities to put their leadership skills to use.

“Before in the interview, they asked what I would boost and what I would use my skills for and this year the fair was kind of small and I really want to use my authority and leadership skills to try to boost the enrollment because there needs to be more little kids that grow as a leader in their community and learn how it is,” Magill said.

Biggs says he thinks he and Anna can use their experience to expand the 4H communities.

“Anna and I are actually president and VP of our Seaman FFA chapter where there is not a lot of kids in 4h but we are really going to promote through our chapter which to be a chapter member you are suggested to put something in the fair, to be an officer you are required to put something in the fair which isn’t hard for us because we are in 4h but getting new officers involved and through that, they are learning new things and hopefully that will bring more new people,” he said.

