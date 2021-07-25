Advertisement

Retired KU professor receives Polish medal from WWII

Richard Gwin/Journal World-Photo Jarek Piekalkiewicz
Richard Gwin/Journal World-Photo Jarek Piekalkiewicz(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A retired University of Kansas professor received Poland’s Medal of Valor this weekend more than 75 years after he fought with the Polish resistance against the occupying forces of Nazi Germany during World War II.

Polish Air Force Major Gen. Cezary Wisniewski who is based at the Polish embassy in Washington D.C. visited Jarek Piekalkiewicz’s home in Lawrence, Kansas, Saturday to give him Poland’s second-highest combat honor on his 95th birthday.

Wisniewski said the honor was overlooked during the war and then the post-war communist government of Poland refused to honor the country’s wartime resistance fighters.

The recommendation that Piekalkiewicz receive the medal was recently discovered in Poland’s archives.

