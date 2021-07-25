Advertisement

One person dead after Saturday car accident in SE Topeka

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(AP)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a car accident early Saturday morning in southeast Topeka.

Topeka Police officials said a car crashed at 29th and Adams just after 3:30 Saturday morning and its passenger was killed.

Watch Commander said reconstruction crews were still at the scene at 8:30 to wait for daylight hours to finish their work.

No other details on the circumstances of the crash are available.

The investigation is ongoing.

