One person dead after Saturday car accident in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a car accident early Saturday morning in southeast Topeka.

Topeka Police officials said a car crashed at 29th and Adams just after 3:30 Saturday morning and its passenger was killed.

Watch Commander said reconstruction crews were still at the scene at 8:30 to wait for daylight hours to finish their work.

No other details on the circumstances of the crash are available.

The investigation is ongoing.

