One person dead after Saturday car accident in SE Topeka
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a car accident early Saturday morning in southeast Topeka.
Topeka Police officials said a car crashed at 29th and Adams just after 3:30 Saturday morning and its passenger was killed.
Watch Commander said reconstruction crews were still at the scene at 8:30 to wait for daylight hours to finish their work.
No other details on the circumstances of the crash are available.
The investigation is ongoing.
