Low Rain Chance Monday with Highs in the Hundreds Ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain to the rescue this morning as storms were scattered across Northeast Kansas leaving behind cooler, although more humid, conditions in their wake. The persistent cloud cover also aided in keeping highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rainfall amounts from this morning were between 0.50″ and 1.00″ in general. Some areas, however, did see over 3.00″ of rain while other places remained dry. Most of the rain fell north of I-70 as well as in a line extending from Topeka to Ottawa on towards Missouri.

Overnight tonight our lows will get down to the low 70s with areas in North-Central Kansas possibly seeing temperatures dip into the upper 60s overnight. There is still an isolated chance for rain showers and storms Monday morning, but those chances dwindle Monday afternoon with highs expected to be in the low to mid 90s with southeasterly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Calm winds.

Tomorrow: Isolated rain and storms in the morning. Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph.

We return to the mid 90s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night will also be a bit warm with lows in the mid 70s. We really heat up on Wednesday and Thursday where highs have a good chance of actually reaching 100 degrees with heat index values likely near 110 degrees since dewpoint values are forecast to be in the low 70s.

Looking towards the first days of August, the long range models are suggesting there could be a couple cold fronts strong enough to bump our temperatures back to the low 90s and provide some chances for more rain. Confidence is still relatively low in the strength and timing of the potential for boundaries and will likely be tweaked a few times in the coming days, but it’s possible that we are seeing signs of an end to the heat wave.

Heat index values on Wednesday and Thursday have a very real possibility of reaching 110 degrees. Your best defense when combating temperatures this hot is to stay hydrated and to take breaks in areas with air conditioning. Even if you don’t feel thirsty, It’s never a bad idea to drink water in these conditions. Although temperatures may look a few degrees cooler once we start August (maybe), highs in the 90s are still likely for at least the next 2 weeks….please stay safe not only for yourself but keep your pets in mind as well. Listen to your body and act accordingly if you start noticing symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

