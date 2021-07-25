Isolated Storms Throughout Today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered thunderstorms have brought much needed rainfall for some areas in Northeast Kansas and Northern Kansas along the Nebraska state line. These storms have developed along a weak cold front that will continue to slowly move south through the day keeping rain chances in the forecast through at least Monday morning. These storms are not likely to be severe, but could produce heavy rainfall and occasionally gusty winds.

As a result, today will be slightly cooler, though still plenty warm, with highs in the low 90s. Winds will be becoming northeast later this afternoon around 5 to 10 mph.

Overnight tonight our lows will get down to the low to mid 70s with skies being partly cloudy and isolated storms still possible overnight into Monday morning. Rain chances dwindle Monday afternoon with highs expected to be in the low to mid 90s with southeasterly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Today: Isolated thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph later this afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Calm winds.

Tomorrow: Isolated rain and storm sin the morning. Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph.

We return to the mid 90s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night will also be a bit warm with lows in the mid 70s. We really heat up on Wednesday and Thursday where highs have a good chance of actually reaching 100 degrees with heat index values likely over 105 degrees.

Looking towards the end of the 8-day, there are some indications from the long range models that there may be a cold front strong enough to bump our temperatures back to normal (~90°) and give us several decent chances for rain. This is still a long ways out and confidence in the the strength and timing of the boundary is low at this time. However, it may mark the end of our heat wave depending on how it holds together in the days to come.

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans the next couple days, keep them. Just make sure you’re staying safe and weather aware on both the heat and storm risk. Sunday has a slightly better day to receive storms vs Monday and the highest risk will be out toward central KS but no matter where you are in northeast KS and at anytime you may have to seek shelter. This heat wave will be with us with highs in the 90s for at least 2 weeks….please stay safe not only for yourself but keep your pets in mind as well. Listen to your body, if you start feeling heat stroke or heat exhaustion symptoms, act accordingly.

