Fire crews battle garage fire on SW Mulvane St on Saturday night

The Topeka Fire Department battles a garage fire near SW Mulvane street on Saturday.
The Topeka Fire Department battles a garage fire near SW Mulvane street on Saturday.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department battles a garage fire near SW Mulvane street on Saturday.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire located at 1271 SW Mulvane St., just before 7:00 PM on Saturday night.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a single-story wood frame detached garage.

TFD began an offensive fire attack, keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin.

Topeka Fire says the preliminary investigation indicates the fire caused to be accidental, associated with the burning of yard debris.

The estimated dollar loss is $15,000.

