29th Street power outage affects over 600 Evergy customers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The power is back for more than 620 Evergy customers around 29th Street.

An Evergy customer service representative said a non-working part of a light pole caused the Evergy customers to be without power Sunday morning.

Several traffic lights were not working and Topeka Police Officers could be spotted directing traffic.

Power was restored in an hour.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.