Advertisement

29th Street power outage affects over 600 Evergy customers

(Evergy)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The power is back for more than 620 Evergy customers around 29th Street.

An Evergy customer service representative said a non-working part of a light pole caused the Evergy customers to be without power Sunday morning.

Several traffic lights were not working and Topeka Police Officers could be spotted directing traffic.

Power was restored in an hour.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm one person is dead after a motorcycle accident near Lake Shawnee (7/23/21)
1 dead, 2 uninjured in motorcycle crash near Lake Shawnee
This sits outside a Frito-Lay facility in Topeka, Kansas where hundreds of workers are walking...
Union accepts Frito Lay contract offer, ending strike
Fatal Accident
One person dead after Saturday car accident in SE Topeka
Three Topekans are in custody on felony warrants following an incident on Oakley Ave. Thursday...
Three arrested in SE Topeka incident
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

fire
Topeka Fire Department investigating Sunday morning apartment fire
Fatal Accident
One person dead after Saturday car accident in SE Topeka
Sunday 7:30AM
Omni Circle Move family day
OMNI CIRCLE FAMILY FUN DAY