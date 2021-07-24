Advertisement

Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

By WTVD staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina woman calls a Facebook post about her racist. It was posted by a dealership after she bought a car there.

The employee responsible for it no longer works there.

The Lumberton Honda dealership is facing backlash from the picture of Trinity Bethune’s major milestone. She said it was the first car she had purchased on her own.

Instead of putting her real name, the post labeled her a derogatory term. She quickly responded to that post Thursday before it was deleted.

“The name ‘Bon Quisha’ seems like a stereotype for someone, you know, for them to be like ghetto,” Bethune said. “It’s something people use towards Black people as a racial slur and as an offensive term.”

The 21-year-old is a personal care assistant at a nursing home. She was happy to buy a car with her own money but now is filled with hurt, knowing she was reduced to a stereotype.

“I feel like my character was played with,” she said. “I mean, I think I carry myself in a very well manner.”

Screenshots of the post have since gone viral on Facebook and TikTok.

The dealership owner said off-camera that he apologized to Bethune and says the now-fired employee does not represent his diverse group of staff.

Bethune said she hasn’t touched the Honda since seeing the post.

“It’s not my name,” she said. If I’m addressed, I should be addressed as Trinity Bethune.”

Bethune says she’s overwhelmed by the nationwide response to the post. She may take legal action.

