Union accepts Frito Lay contract offer, ending strike

This sits outside a Frito-Lay facility in Topeka, Kansas where hundreds of workers are walking...
This sits outside a Frito-Lay facility in Topeka, Kansas where hundreds of workers are walking picket lines demanding an end to mandatory overtime and 84-hour weeks induced by an increased appetite for snack food during the pandemic.(BCTGM UNION via CBS News)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The union has voted to accept Frito Lay’s newest contract offer ending the 20-day strike.

According to union leaders, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 218 members have voted in favor of Frito Lay’s contract offer after weeks of striking across the street from the plant.

We are told the accepted terms have one guaranteed day off and there is a pay increase for the workers.

Union Steward for BCTGM Mark McCarter confirmed the strike is over.

He said Everyone will return to work Monday and the vote tally has not been released. The vote approval occurred overnight, the picket line is being taken down now.

That is all we can confirm at this time. This is a developing story.

Yesterday, Frito Lay wrote in a statement at the request of the union, we cannot release the specifics of the offer at this time. We’ve spent the last three days jointly revisiting the terms of the prior offer and have aligned on a new offer that will better address employee concerns around guaranteed days off and create additional opportunities for the union to have input into staffing and overtime.

