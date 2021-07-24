Stormont Vail welcomes new Vice President, Regional Administrator

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has welcomed a new Vice President and Regional Administrator.

Stormont Vail Health says it is proud to announce that Mary Martell has been named the new Vice President and Regional Administrator. It said hr new role will be based out of Manhattan and she will focus on the Cotton O’Neil Manhattan clinic and health system operations, including the construction of a new medical campus.

In addition, Stormont Vail aid Martell will work to expand the network’s relationship with partners including Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Kansas State University. It said she will also be responsible for growth in regional relationships with other hospitals, providers and network development.

“We are always thrilled when our team members are able to step into new leadership roles,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and CEO, Stormont Vail Health. “Mary has been integral in developing and growing our clinical research center and we have no doubt that her drive, focus and ambition will help Stormont Vail reach new levels.”

According to Stormont Vail, Martell began her work in clinical research in 2004 after she approached the network with a proposal to develop a clinical research cnter. As a result, it said the Cotton O’Neil Research Center was created and over the past 17 years, has grown into a department that supports almost 100 clinical trials with about 700 participants.

“I’m eager to be able to step into this new position with Stormont Vail,” said Mary Martell. “Stormont Vail is known for providing high-quality, compassionate care across many different specialties. I’m very excited to be able to lead the continued growth across the region to bring this level of care and new collaborations to Kansans.”

According to the health network, Martell has extended her leadership within the network and within the community. It said she was an initial member of the Cultural Ambassadors and is responsible for the Stormont Vail Health Institutional Review Board. It said Martell is involved in the Greater Topeka Partnership Innovation Advisory Board and other community organizations.

Stormont Vail said Martell earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from Kanas State Univerity and a Master’s in Business Administration from Baker.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.