Spotty showers/storms the rest of the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Showers/storms have developed late Saturday afternoon along HWY 36 along a frontal boundary and as this frontal boundary stays near the WIBW viewing area through Monday, this will keep the chance for spotty showers/storms for the next 2 days.

Consider yourself lucky if you get much needed rainfall and cooler temperatures because most of northeast KS won’t get anything at all. With that said any rain or storms you might get, the severe weather (hail/wind) threat is low but not impossible. Lightning and locally heavy rainfall will be the primary threats.

After the chance for storms and the possibility highs only remain in the low-mid 90s vs mid-upper 90s on Sunday and Monday, heat will be the primary concern starting Tuesday as temperatures heat back up so similar highs if not hotter than Saturday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Isolated showers/storms at times. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds light to calm (although those near storms will get stronger winds).

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. The chance of storms will exist all day across all of northeast Kansas however most of the day will be dry at a specific location. Highs slightly cooler due to more clouds with highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the chance for spotty showers/storms Sunday night into Monday with temperatures staying relatively cool compared to what’s to come by mid-week.

Temperatures heat back up Tuesday through Thursday with mid-upper 90s for most spots. Friday has the potential for more clouds and even a rain chance although will keep the rain for Friday night. There also remains differences in the models on temperatures Friday and Saturday so the current forecast in the 8 day reflects an average of the two possibilities (one model has highs closer to 90° while the other model has highs more in the upper 90s).

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans the next couple days, keep them. Just make sure you’re staying safe and weather aware on both the heat and storm risk. Sunday has a slightly better day to receive storms vs Monday and the highest risk will be out toward central KS but no matter where you are in northeast KS and at anytime you may have to seek shelter. This heat wave will be with us with highs in the 90s for at least 2 weeks….please stay safe not only for yourself but keep your pets in mind as well. Listen to your body, if you start feeling heat stroke or heat exhaustion symptoms, act accordingly.

