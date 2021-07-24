Shawnee Co Fair continues this weekend with livestock judging and live music

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Fair continues! Friday, you could see animals, and catch some of the judgings.

This year’s theme for the fair is: “Everyday Heroes” at the Shawnee County fair, which included animals and 4H exhibitors being judged throughout this weekend’s fair.

“I think the most important thing is our youth learn how to take care of animals,” Leroy Russell, Shawnee Co. K-State Agriculture Agent said.

4H and FAA members hit the show ring at the Shawnee County fair this week.

“Ever since I was little at the farm, we’ve had cattle,” one 5th Grader, Lilly Bayless said. “I’ve been doing pigs for two years and then I have been doing my cattle for four years. Cattle are just my passion and pigs I thought it would be fun to put a little different to our farm.”

4H members work year-round to train their animals for this big moment.

“So my grandpa comes to get me from daycare every day and then we go and wash them and blow them,” Bayless explained. “Then every once and a while we’ll take them out and do fitting and showing with them. then we feed them every morning and night. it definitely takes some work into it.”

“They learn how to feed, they learn how to groom if something gets sick, how to take care of them so when they become adults then they can come in and have their own farms and ranches and take care of animals,” Russell said.

“I’ve been training him for four months and his name is Sullivan,” Carter Spreer said. “He really likes it under his chin. He likes that scratched it really makes him stop everything, He just loves it and he loves balling, when he hears other cows balling, he bawls a lot.”

Carter was proud of his overall results.

“I got first and I thought maybe I’d get first or second because I was going against one of my friends,” Spreer said.

Other animals on display at the fair include sheep, swine, goats, rabbits, and chickens, Fair organizers say it’s a way of life for the young exhibitors.

“If they grew up on a farm, they love animals and it’s almost like a computer game to them pulling out their animal, if they have a rough day they go out and they relax with that animal, and it’s almost like therapy for the 4H FAA member,” Russell explained.

The Fair festivities continued with a free concert into the night.

The Duke Mason Band just wrapped up their time on the events center’s stage in the last half hour.

Duke Mason filled the heritage hall with tunes of various genres during a free concert following the day of fair events.

The Shawnee Co. Fair continues through the weekend, you can attend a pancake feed from seven to noon tomorrow in heritage hall, and the hot pickle eating contest at 11:45 AM.

Plus check out all the non-animal projects.. like clothing, horticulture, even space tech!

