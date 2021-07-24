Saturday forecast: A hot weekend ahead with spotty showers/storms at times

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot temperatures along with spotty showers/storms will be possible today through Monday. Most of northeast KS will be dry for the majority of these next 3 days and if you get any rain it will likely be brief with lightning and strong winds (30-50 mph) the primary hazards.

Cloud cover and rain will have an impact on temperatures the next 3 days but it’s all going to be relative. Even if there is more clouds and rain for a brief period of time with a drop in temperatures, highs are still likely to make it up in the 90s for all of northeast KS. It’s just a matter of low-mid 90s or mid-upper 90s. Heat indices will be near or exceeding 100°. Keep in mind while we’re not going to be dealing with record heat, the prolonged stretch of this hot weather that is still expected to last through at least the first week of August will take a toll on you if you’re not properly hydrated or taking care of yourself.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: A heat advisory has been issued for a portion of northeast KS for this afternoon: https://www.wibw.com/weather/alerts/

Sunny this morning with a few clouds developing this afternoon and a chance for pop up showers/storms mainly after 4pm. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers/storms at times. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds light to calm (although those near storms, winds will be stronger).

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. The chance of storms will exist all day however most of the day will be dry. Highs slightly cooler due to more clouds with highs in the mid 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the chance for spotty showers/storms Sunday night into Monday with temperatures staying relatively cool compared to what’s to come by mid-week.

Temperatures heat back up Tuesday through Thursday with mid-upper 90s for most spots. Friday has the potential for more clouds and even a rain chance although will keep the rain for Friday night. There also remains differences in the models on temperatures Friday and Saturday so the current forecast in the 8 day reflects an average of the two possibilities (one model has highs closer to 90° while the other model has highs more in the upper 90s).

Taking Action:

While heat will remain the primary concern the next 3 days, storm chances exist as well. If you’re going to be outside, make sure you’re hydrating even if you’re at the pool but make sure you’re listening for thunder or looking out for lightning. If you sense either of them, go inside. DO NOT wait until it starts raining because it might not if the storm doesn’t pass over you. Expect it to stay dry and hot and just consider yourself lucky if you get rain to cool temperatures down.

This heat wave will be with us with highs in the 90s for at least 2 weeks….please stay safe not only for yourself but keep your pets in mind as well. Listen to your body, if you start feeling heat stroke or heat exhaustion symptoms, act accordingly.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.