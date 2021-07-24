Advertisement

RCPD: Woman stabbed with piece of glass

(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged battery that sent a woman to the hospital.

Just before 3 a.m. Friday, police filed a report for aggravated battery in the 500 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

A 19-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect stabbed her in the leg and hand with a piece of glass.

EMS transported the victim to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

