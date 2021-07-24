Advertisement

Omni Circle hosts Family Fun Day

By Reina Flores
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Move Fitness Bootcamp of Omni Circle Group held their first annual health and wellness family fun day!

Omni Circle was joined by several sponsors and vendors at the Central Park Community Center today. Sponsors included Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, SoulFire Nutrition, Flavor Wagon, and Crunch Fitness.

The free event included yoga, a 5K walk, and kids and adult boot camps, along with a Zumba class.

Families also got a chance to enjoy family day activities and a bounce house.

The move program’s mission is to transform lives by helping people become the best version of themselves.

Move Fitness Bootcamp is a health initiative under Omni Circle.

The organization hopes to make this event an annual event each year.

WIBW’s Danielle Martin was an instructor for the adult boot camp along with her team of coaches.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm one person is dead after a motorcycle accident near Lake Shawnee (7/23/21)
1 dead, 2 uninjured in motorcycle crash near Lake Shawnee
This sits outside a Frito-Lay facility in Topeka, Kansas where hundreds of workers are walking...
Union accepts Frito Lay contract offer, ending strike
FILE
Jayhawks set up potential membership talks with Big Ten
Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team during the first half in the semifinals of the...
Bill Self tests positive for COVID-19
Three Topekans are in custody on felony warrants following an incident on Oakley Ave. Thursday...
Three arrested in SE Topeka incident

Latest News

Omni Circle Family Fun Day
Omni Circle Family Fun Day
Rabbits gathered for the contest at the Shawnee County Fair
Hundreds of furry friends gathered at the Shawnee County Fair for a rabbit show
Rabbits gathered for the contest at the Shawnee County Fair
Rabbits gathered for the contest at the Shawnee County Fair
Many spots dry
Slightly cooler with storm chances