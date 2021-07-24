Omni Circle hosts Family Fun Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Move Fitness Bootcamp of Omni Circle Group held their first annual health and wellness family fun day!

Omni Circle was joined by several sponsors and vendors at the Central Park Community Center today. Sponsors included Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, SoulFire Nutrition, Flavor Wagon, and Crunch Fitness.

The free event included yoga, a 5K walk, and kids and adult boot camps, along with a Zumba class.

Families also got a chance to enjoy family day activities and a bounce house.

The move program’s mission is to transform lives by helping people become the best version of themselves.

Move Fitness Bootcamp is a health initiative under Omni Circle.

The organization hopes to make this event an annual event each year.

WIBW’s Danielle Martin was an instructor for the adult boot camp along with her team of coaches.

