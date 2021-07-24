Midland Care to host groundbreaking on $2.2 million enhancements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midland Care will host a groundbreaking for multi-million dollar enhancements on its Hospice House.

Midland Care says it will host a groundbreaking for enhancements to the Hospice House on July 30, at 9 a.m., at 200 SW Frazier Circle. It aid the groundbreaking will mark the start of $2.2 million enhancements to the facility, part of the Journey Continues capital campaign. It said the enhancements will focus on three main aspects of renovation for the Hospice House: The Passageway, Sunroom and Spa Bathing Room.

According to Midland Care, the Passageway will be a new addition to the House and will provide dignity and comfort for families after the death of a loved one. It said the Paageway will be adjacent to the chapel and will allow families to gather and remain with their loved one for a long as they need.

Midland Care said the Sunroom will provide families a place to gather and visit with a loved one in the Hospice House. It said the climate-controlled sunroom will bring the beauty of the 22-acre campus indoors while also creating a space to enjoy time together as a family that can easily accommodate a hospital bed.

According to Midland Care, at the end-of-life bathing can be difficult and requires special care. Yet, it said bathing brings comfort to a dying person. It said the bathing area will be upgraded and enlarged to accommodate special medical equipment that could accompany a patieint.

It said the community is invited to attend the groundbreaking on July 30, at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.