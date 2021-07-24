Local track Stars raising money with a car wash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you had a dirty car, you could swing by the Petro Deli to get a car wash from a local track club with the hopes of helping to send them to the Junior Olympics.

People donated to Team United Stars to get a car wash, anything from $5-15. Head Coach Aaron Gardnir says one person donated $50! All funds go to the kids trying to get to Houston, Texas on a field trip to visit the Rocket Museum, JFK Memorial, Aquarium and Planetarium.

Kids were taking part in helping clean the car with soap and water and showed signs to pull in from the intersection on NW 46th Street. Coach Gardnir said it’s a bounce-back year from 2020 and wants everyone to enjoy the summer before the kids head back to school.

“Random people filling up gas that came giving donations like here it’s for the kids. I’m very happy and overjoyed to see the immense amount of concerted effort from the community, trying to get these kids to do something positive for their summer,” he said.

The car wash went on from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday. Gardnir said they’ll continue to look into ways to raise more money.

