Advertisement

Local track Stars raising money with a car wash

The Team United Stars Track Club hosted a car wash to raise money for the athletes.
The Team United Stars Track Club hosted a car wash to raise money for the athletes.(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you had a dirty car, you could swing by the Petro Deli to get a car wash from a local track club with the hopes of helping to send them to the Junior Olympics.

People donated to Team United Stars to get a car wash, anything from $5-15. Head Coach Aaron Gardnir says one person donated $50! All funds go to the kids trying to get to Houston, Texas on a field trip to visit the Rocket Museum, JFK Memorial, Aquarium and Planetarium.

Kids were taking part in helping clean the car with soap and water and showed signs to pull in from the intersection on NW 46th Street. Coach Gardnir said it’s a bounce-back year from 2020 and wants everyone to enjoy the summer before the kids head back to school.

“Random people filling up gas that came giving donations like here it’s for the kids. I’m very happy and overjoyed to see the immense amount of concerted effort from the community, trying to get these kids to do something positive for their summer,” he said.

The car wash went on from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday. Gardnir said they’ll continue to look into ways to raise more money.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm one person is dead after a motorcycle accident near Lake Shawnee (7/23/21)
1 dead, 2 uninjured in motorcycle crash near Lake Shawnee
FILE
Jayhawks set up potential membership talks with Big Ten
Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team during the first half in the semifinals of the...
Bill Self tests positive for COVID-19
Three Topekans are in custody on felony warrants following an incident on Oakley Ave. Thursday...
Three arrested in SE Topeka incident
Baker's union members on the picket line on the 18th day of the strike on Thursday, July 22,...
Strikers at Frito-Lay reflect on strike following company contract offer

Latest News

Topeka Law Enforcement host second community engagement meeting showing a video of how to...
Local law enforcement continues community relation discussions at Washburn University
Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Couple accused of reform school abuses released from prison
Topeka Zoo celebrates Global Tigers Day.
Global Tiger Day has many coming to the Topeka Zoo
Fort Riley to host 3D Archery Tournament featuring Big Foot of the Flint Hills