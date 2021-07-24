Local law enforcement continues community relation discussions at Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities continue to engage with the community to learn more about what they want to see while teaching why they do what they do.

The Strategic Leadership Academy Police Community Taskforce, Topeka Police Dept., Washburn University Police, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Shawnee CO. DA Office are coming together to train the community on what they do and why this morning at Washburn University. They held the same presentation and allowed comments at their first meeting at Crestview Community Center.

TPD and other law enforcement explained to this group the multitude of reasons why they do car stops and the dangers it could lead to. From simple warnings of lights being out on the vehicle to drug smuggling across state lines or sex trafficking.

Following their presentation they allowed the community to ask any questions they want and what they thought about the presentation. They spoke about collaborations between local law enforcement to ensure safety for all.

TPD Lt. Jerry Monasmith said to not be warned if you see a car being pulled over with two or three law enforcement vehicles behind it. He said it has to do with collaboration between the different agencies and depends on what else is going on that day. If it’s a slow day, an officer may come to see what’s going on and be there for help. A supervisor could be called in as well to be there.

“You start seeing two or three cars and we get calls like that as watch commanders, ‘what’s going on?’ and it’s really just a simple car stop but then we have a couple of cars there so sometimes people in a neighborhood might think something bad is going on but that’s not the case.”

Their next session is on August 5th at Boys and Girls Club Montara, no time is set yet...

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.