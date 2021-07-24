Hundreds of furry friends gathered at the Shawnee County Fair for a rabbit show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Rabbit owners from all over Kansas came to the Shawnee County Fair to show off their furry friends.

“We are having an open rabbit show for the fair and what we are doing is having our rabbits be judged through and the sanction of rabbits so there’s a lot of people coming showing their rabbits off and being judged,” said Melissa Tillery.

One participant says there are several factors that make a winner.

“A rabbit that has like good confirmation and a rabbit that is built really well and they are well rounded and they have a nice set on their ears and they sit nice and they have a crown on their head,” said Shianne Kimball.

Brooklyn Powell says each rabbit has its very own personality, in hopes it catches the judge’s eye.

“She has a personality that is very mysterious and she likes to get on top of people’s shoulders like a parrot,” she said.

There are numerous protocols for preparing rabbits for the show.

“We groom them over and over again just to make sure the coat is really nice and smooth and soft for whenever the judge puts its hand over it and to clip their toenails just to make sure they aren’t long and check over your rabbit to make sure they don’t diseases or anything wrong with them,” said Kimball.

Even though these competitions can be stressful when prepping, no matter what happens it is always a fun experience.

“Some fun things are handling the bunnies and to see how your bunny did and how you helped your bunny accomplish and some stressful things is trying to win over the ones that can be better,” said Cheyenne Vissmer.

