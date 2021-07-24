Fort Riley to host 3D Archery Tournament featuring Big Foot of the Flint Hills

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will host a 3D archery tournament that will feature Big Foot of the Flint Hills.

Fort Riley says slots for its one-of-a-kind Bow Slinger 3-D Archery Tournament on Aug. 21 and 22 are filling up fast. It said this is the only tournament in the world where competitors can shoot from an M-1 tank. It said archers of all ages, military or civilian, are invited to compete on the nearly 2-mile course, which features three-dimensional targets, including the “Bigfoot of the Flint Hills.”

According to Ft. Riley, competitors can pre-register by Aug. 20 at riley.armymwr.com or in person at the Ft. Riley Outdoor Adventure Park at 5202 Normandy Dr. It said registration fees are $45 for active-duty soldiers, $35 for youth age 17 and under and $45-55 for all other adults depending on the category. It said youth categories are ages 8-11, 12-14 and 15-17. It said youth will compete on Aug. 21 while adults will compete on Aug. 22.

The military base said the top five shooters from each category with 10 or more shooters will get the chance to compete in a class shoot-off for cash prizes. It said check-in will begin at 7 a.m. each day, with a mandatory shooter meeting at 8:30 a.m. It said the tournament will sling into action at 9 a.m. and food will be available for purchase. It said the event should wrap up by 2 p.m.

According to Ft. Riley, archers without Department of Defense ID card that wish to take part in the challenge can get a day pass at the Visitor Control Center at the Marshall Army Airfield Gate located off I-70, exit 301. It said pre-registered participants will not need to stop at the center, but must use Henry Gate for access.

For more information about Fort Riley’s one-of-a-kind archery tournament, call 785-239-5412.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.