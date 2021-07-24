Crews on scene of motorcycle wreck near Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a motorcycle wreck near Lake Shawnee.

Authorities got the call just before 9 p.m. from the 3200 block of SE Croco Rd. The area is near the entrance to the parking area for Adventure Cove.

It’s believed the motorcycle is the only vehicle involved. Initial reports from the scene are that a person is seriously injured.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

