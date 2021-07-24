Advertisement

Crews on scene of motorcycle wreck near Lake Shawnee

WIBW Breaking News Police Lights
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a motorcycle wreck near Lake Shawnee.

Authorities got the call just before 9 p.m. from the 3200 block of SE Croco Rd. The area is near the entrance to the parking area for Adventure Cove.

It’s believed the motorcycle is the only vehicle involved. Initial reports from the scene are that a person is seriously injured.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide updated information as it becomes available.

