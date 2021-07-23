Advertisement

Whittier Place to expand with two new buildings in Emporia

Construction generic shot
Construction generic shot(Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Whittier Place will expand with two new buildings in Emporia.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says it is pleased to announce that member Whittier Place will expand with two new buildings. It said located at 1200 Whittier Place Ln., the business provides housing to local residents.

“The new buildings will be called Whittier II. The first property that will be completed will be another Tax Credit Property. This is a great program to assist and provide low to moderate-income households with a safe, affordable, clean, and beautiful housing option,” said Property Manager Cynthia Bell-Weltha.

Bell-Weltha said there are income maximums for those with a certain number of people in the household.

According to the Chamber, the second new building of the Whittier II properties will be a market-rate property. It said anyone that qualifies is eligible to live in the building, including students.

Bell-Weltha invited the community to look at the new construction as well as existing apartments.

“We do currently have two apartments open in our existing Tax Credit units. One of those rents for $515 per month (with income limits) and the other, with a higher income limit, rents for $730,” said Bell-Weltha.

Whittier Place is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Whittier Place, call 620-208-6537.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of the...
Frito Lay urges union workers to accept new offer, end strike
The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County
Carlos Brown, 31, of Topeka was arrested Wed. July, 21, 2021, during a traffic stop on his bike.
Cycling without headlight leads to arrest of Topeka man
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant causes COVID cases in Shawnee Co. to quadruple
Two people were arrested after police discovered narcotics in a Topeka home.
TPD arrests two after narcotics search

Latest News

Stormont re-implements stricter masking, visitor, meeting policies amid rising COVID cases
Dr. Bechara Choucair, White House Vaccinations Coordinator visited with WIBW's Chris Fisher...
Biden’s Vaccination Coordinator stresses variant vigilance during interview with WIBW
American flag generic (Credit: Pexels)
Gov. Kelly directs flags to return to full-staff Saturday
Darci Watkins
Passenger in traffic stop arrested after Osage Co. K9 finds drugs on her