Whittier Place to expand with two new buildings in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Whittier Place will expand with two new buildings in Emporia.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says it is pleased to announce that member Whittier Place will expand with two new buildings. It said located at 1200 Whittier Place Ln., the business provides housing to local residents.

“The new buildings will be called Whittier II. The first property that will be completed will be another Tax Credit Property. This is a great program to assist and provide low to moderate-income households with a safe, affordable, clean, and beautiful housing option,” said Property Manager Cynthia Bell-Weltha.

Bell-Weltha said there are income maximums for those with a certain number of people in the household.

According to the Chamber, the second new building of the Whittier II properties will be a market-rate property. It said anyone that qualifies is eligible to live in the building, including students.

Bell-Weltha invited the community to look at the new construction as well as existing apartments.

“We do currently have two apartments open in our existing Tax Credit units. One of those rents for $515 per month (with income limits) and the other, with a higher income limit, rents for $730,” said Bell-Weltha.

Whittier Place is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Whittier Place, call 620-208-6537.

