Washburn’s Tyler Geiman prepares for one final season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tyler Geiman’s back at work.

“Continuing to get better in my game.” Tyler Geiman, Washburn senior guard, said.

Ready for another season.

“We’re a heck of a lot better with him on the court because I think he’s the best point guard in the country.” Brett Ballard, Washburn men’s basketball head coach, said.

An extra season.

“A lot of the older guys I talked to, they were like, that’s got to be the easiest decision because they miss playing here,” Geiman said. “They miss playing basketball. So, very thankful.”

The NCAA allowed for student-athletes to have another year of eligibility. A benefit of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once that option was presented, Geiman began thinking about a return.

“Definitely when the news broke, it was something that I immediately thought about.” Geiman said.

“You know, I thought all along like he was really leaning on coming back and we felt pretty good about that,” Ballard said. “Pretty confident about that. But, we wanted to do what was best for him.”

“Just the relationships with my teammates and my coaches,” Geiman said. “Something that you can’t really do in just one year. Something that you have to build over the years. So I think that was awesome, being able to do that.”

“You know, I think all along he wanted to come back and kind of finish what he started here,” Ballard said. “With his work ethic I think he’s got a chance to have another elite year.”

The All-American guard has a long list of accomplishments with the Ichabods.

“We don’t have the success that we have without him playing the way he played.” Ballard said.

Like winning the MIAA Conference Championship on one of the greatest shots in Washburn history.

“The shot was definitely crazy.” Geiman said.

In his final run, Geiman’s goal to raise more banners.

“We want to go in and win a title.” Geiman said.

“He gives us a chance to be really special.” Ballard said.

“Last year we shown that we can beat anyone in the country,” Geiman said. “A lot of guys are really hungry to make that run at a title.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.