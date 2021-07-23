Vaccines, routines, and masks: Back-to-class advice as schools strive for normal start

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID is creating new conversations for back to school.

Most children skipped a year of normal classroom routine, each district has different rules, and even major health organizations are offering different guidelines, even as variants are hitting younger people harder.

Parents and students are looking for a somewhat normal routine after more than a year of pandemic disruptions. Stormont Vail pediatrician Dr. Randy Schumacher says all those disruptions make practicing the daily back-to-school routine even more important to help kids adjust.

“Trying to get on a better sleep schedule (is important) because, maybe even for the last year, that sleep schedule has been off if they weren’t doing any in-person schooling,” he said.

Dr. Schumacher says parents also should check up on other normally routine items, like vaccinations. Nationwide, many children fell behind on vaccines as doctors’ offices reduced visits during the pandemic. Dr. Schumacher said parents should check with their doctors office to be sure they aren’t missing anything.

Vision and hearing screenings also are important. Those lapses may have gone unnoticed during at home learning, in front of a screen and wearing earbuds. Plus, many usual in-school screenings may have been dropped during the pandemic year.

“If the kids are going back to school, but they can’t see the chalk board or white board or smart board, that’s going to put them at a big disadvantage,” Dr. Schumacher said.

Recent increases in COVID-19 cases also are a concern as kids head back to class. As each school district develops its own reopening guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control suggested unvaccinated students and staff continue wearing masks indoors, while the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended masks for everyone indoors in schools.

Dr. Schumacher said he tends to learn more toward mask-wearing, but understands parents must weigh several factors.

“Face masks have been proven to be a simple tool to help prevent schools from having to shut down and from having outbreaks at school, so definitely those that are unvaccinated (should wear them), but then, depending where you are at, and probably depending on the transmission levels and the vaccination levels in the community, maybe even for everybody,” he said.

Dr. Schumacher says vaccination is the best prevention. He feels all children over age 12 who can get it, should get it. With millions of doses given, he says, side effects remain rare.

“The risk to the teenagers is much higher that they get COVID and end up in the ICU with COVID then have a bad side effect from the vaccine,” he said.

Dr. Schumacher says, even now, life is not completely normal, so kids are bound to experience some anxiety. Parents and schools should watch for signs those anxieties could be interfering with class or home life.

“Emotionally, this has been a hard 15 months,” he said. “As they transition back, there’s going to be a lot of kids that have new worries.”

Dr. Schumacher said a specialized sports physical is important for students who will be participating in activities.

The recent spike is hitting younger people, harder. Dr. Schumacher says, fortunately, cases he’s seen among his patients have brought minor symptoms. However, Children’s Mercy in Kansas City had 11 children hospitalized with COVID Wednesday. At the height of the pandemic in late December and early January, they peaked around 15 patients.

