UWGT welcomes new board officers, members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Greater Topeka welcomed new board officers and members on Thursday afternoon.

United Way of Greater Topeka says at its official meeting on Thursday, its Board of Directors approved new officers and members. It said Matt All, CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas will serve as the board chair for the next two years, Susan Duffey of the Kansas Corporation will move to the past chair position. It said Judy Corzine of Stormont Vail Health was approved as Chair-Elect and new member Stephanie Flood of Capitol Federal has been named the new treasurer and will chair the Finance Committee.

According to UWGT, departing board members are as follows:

Becky Holmquist, US Bank (Past Chair)

Lindsey Brees, FHL Bank (Treasurer/Finance Chair)

Matt Pivarnik, Greater Topeka Partnership

Sarah Sanders, Capitol Federal

Corey Carnahan, Kansas Senate

Sam Pomeroy, Washburn Law (student)

Carl Downing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Nancy Burkhardt, University of Kansas Health Systems

UWGT said officers for 2021-2023 are as follows:

Chair Matt All, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Past Chair Susan Duffy, Kansas Corporation Commission

Chair-Elect Judy Corzine, Stormont Vail Health

Treasurer/Finance Chair Stephanie Flood, Capitol Federal (new member)



According to the organization, new board members are as follows:

Peyton Wilson, Washburn University Leadership Student (1-year term)

Shayden Hanes, Washburn University Leadership Student (2-year term)

Megan Burgess, Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Freddy Mawyin, Greater Topeka Partnership

Johnathan Sublet, Fellowship Hi-Crest Church

Amy Stutzman, Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Lastly, UWGT said board members returning for an additional term are as follows:

Tonya Barta, Farmers State Bank (Jackson County)

Marlou Wegener, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Matt Dinkel, Security Benefit

Morgan Franklin, Laird Noller Ford

John Fager, CoreFirst Bank and Trust

Adrian Revels, Goodyear/Local 304

