Union members voting on new contract with Frito Lay

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is day 20 of the Frito Lay strike and the vote on a new contract offer is happening right now.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 218 union members are asking for higher wages, better working conditions, and required time off.

Gary Brown has been a forklift operation with Frito Lay for more than 20 years. He said the company’s latest offer to BCTGM Local 218 isn’t good enough.

“I think that that’s a result of them stretching this out as long as they can, you know, to try and wear people down,” said Brown. “I’m hoping that they’ll vote no because I’m not going to vote on a contract that’s not any better than it was before. Just makes no sense.”

Frito-Lay wrote they’ve spent the last three days revisiting terms with union negotiators in a statement Friday. Documents show the new contract includes a 3% pay raise, with a 1% bump in the second year. It also includes one guaranteed day off each week, but the company withdrew an overtime cap - and asked the union to withdraw its grievance overusing temporary labor.

Brown said, “I’ve had people ask me, ‘Why don’t you just leave?’ Well, I’ve been here 22 years, I got a lot of time invested in this place and I would take a huge hit on my pension, honestly, and at my age, I don’t want to start over somewhere else.”

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations is encouraging US Senators to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize-Act (PRO-Act). The House approved it in March.

Kansas AFL-CIO’s Andy Sanchez said the bill would do away with the right to work - giving employees more freedom to organize and bargain.

“We know that this is a very comprehensive labor law reform and it’s something that necessary and absolutely needs to get done,” he said.

If Frito Lay doesn’t respond to their concerns, they could see more workers leave for places like Goodyear and Smuckers.

“Getting people in here and keeping them unless that company matches that or exceeds that so that we can make this place more inviting than them and until we see that, we just don’t see any end to this,” said Brown.

The union must let Frito Lay know by 11:59 p.m. Sunday whether they accept or reject the offer. The vote goes until 10 tonight.

We asked union officials how many union members there currently are, they both said we will find out on Monday.

