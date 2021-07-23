Advertisement

Stopped semi slows traffic on I-70 in downtown Topeka

A stopped semi-trailer was slowing traffic early Friday on westbound Interstate 70 near S.W....
A stopped semi-trailer was slowing traffic early Friday on westbound Interstate 70 near S.W. Jackson Street in downtown Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stopped semi-trailer slowed traffic for more than an hour Friday morning on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.

The semi was reported stopped around 5 a.m. Friday in the right westbound lane of I-70 as the highway passed above S.W Jackson Street.

The location where the semi was stopped was along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct on I-70, just past the “S” curve that takes traffic from north to west on I-70.

A Topeka police officer was stopped near S.E. 3rd with its emergency lights flashing to move traffic to the left lane ahead of the curve leading west on I-70.

The semi that was stopped was about three blocks west of where the interstate curved back to the west.

Authorities said the truck had been moved and the scene had been cleared by 7 a.m. Friday.

It wasn’t immediately known why the semi had stopped.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union members from the BCTGM Local #218 took to SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday for day one of the...
Frito Lay urges union workers to accept new offer, end strike
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant causes COVID cases in Shawnee Co. to quadruple
Carlos Brown, 31, of Topeka was arrested Wed. July, 21, 2021, during a traffic stop on his bike.
Cycling without headlight leads to arrest of Topeka man
Two people were arrested after police discovered narcotics in a Topeka home.
TPD arrests two after narcotics search
The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County

Latest News

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash that occurred during a police chase early...
Teen seriously injured in crash during police chase early Friday in Atchison
Above average
Heating up today
Washburn guard Tyler Geiman will play an extra season for the Ichabods. This because of an NCAA...
Washburn’s Tyler Geiman prepares for one final season
Topeka High School hosted vaccine clinics for students just before the school year ended.
Vaccines, routines, and masks: Back-to-class advice as schools strive for normal start