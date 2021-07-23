Stopped semi slows traffic on I-70 in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stopped semi-trailer slowed traffic for more than an hour Friday morning on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.

The semi was reported stopped around 5 a.m. Friday in the right westbound lane of I-70 as the highway passed above S.W Jackson Street.

The location where the semi was stopped was along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct on I-70, just past the “S” curve that takes traffic from north to west on I-70.

A Topeka police officer was stopped near S.E. 3rd with its emergency lights flashing to move traffic to the left lane ahead of the curve leading west on I-70.

The semi that was stopped was about three blocks west of where the interstate curved back to the west.

Authorities said the truck had been moved and the scene had been cleared by 7 a.m. Friday.

It wasn’t immediately known why the semi had stopped.

