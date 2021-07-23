Topeka to close Lyman Rd. railroad crossing to traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers will have to find an alternate route starting Monday if crossing the Lyman Rd. railroad crossing.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, July 26, Union Pacific and the Street Department will close the railroad crossing on NW Lyman Rd. between Lane and Lincoln.

According to the City, the work should take about three weeks.

The City said a detour will be marked to direct traffic through the area.

