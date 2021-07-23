Advertisement

Three arrested in SE Topeka incident

Three Topekans are in custody on felony warrants following an incident on Oakley Ave. Thursday...
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topekans are in custody on felony warrants following an incident on Oakley Ave. Thursday night.

Just after 7 pm, Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies with the Fugitive Warrants Unit arrested Dwayne Roberts of Topeka at a home in the 3200 block of SW Oakley Ave. While Roberts was being arrested, a car with two people inside drove across the yard and left the home. The deputies recognized the passenger in the vehicle as he had multiple felony warrants. A deputy tried to stop the car but was unable.

The Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received calls about an accident involving the escaped vehicle at SW 29th St. and SW Burlingame Rd., where both occupants fled the scene. The Topeka Police Department responded to assist with the chase. With the help of TPD and several citizens, both occupants, Frank Holloway III and Kala Auchard were found and taken into custody.

Dwayne Roberts was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for a felony warrant. Frank Holloway was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for a felony warrant and charged with flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, interference with law enforcement, and reckless driving. Kala Auchard was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for multiple felony warrants and charged with possession of stolen property and interference with law enforcement.

