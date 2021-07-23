Advertisement

Teen seriously injured in crash during police chase early Friday in Atchison

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash that occurred during a police chase early Friday in Atchison, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash that occurred early Friday during a police chase in Atchison, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 12:08 a,m. Friday at 1141 Main St. in Atchison.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the crash, a 1988 GMC pickup truck was westbound on Main Street as it was fleeing from law enforcement officers.

The truck left north -- or right -- side of the roadway and struck a building.

The driver, identified as Christopher Horton, was ejected from the vehicle.

Horton was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with serious injuries.

The patrol said Horton, who was alone in the pickup truck, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

