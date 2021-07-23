Advertisement

Supreme Court denies appeal of juvenile nearly 20 years after conviction

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a juvenile offender almost two decades after his conviction was made final.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 118,802: In the Matter of I.A., it held that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the appeal of a juvenile offender that challenged his conviction almost 20 years after the conviction was made final.

According to the Court, the juvenile argued that due to the failure of the juvenile court to inform him of his right to appeal during the hearing, equitable exceptions should apply that would allow him to appeal after the deadline required by statutes in the juvenile justice code.

The Court said that it held there was no constitutional due process right to be informed of the right to appeal, and that there was also no statutory directive in the juvenile code that requires judges to inform an offender of their right to appeal.

Because the right to appeal is statutory, and not constitutional, the Court said the appellate courts lack jurisdiction to consider appeals that do not comply with statutory directives.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court said it dismissed the appeal.

