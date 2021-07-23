Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Strategic Leadership Academy holding second community conversation event

(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is again looking to engage with the community.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with Topeka and Washburn Police and the District Attorney’s Office, will be participating in a community conversation with the Strategic Leadership Academy. The public is invited to take part at 9 am Saturday at Washburn University’s Petro Room, next to Lee Arena.

The last conversation, held earlier in July, aimed to help people understand the law enforcement perspective on police stops.

Saturday’s event will feature free donuts and coffee.

